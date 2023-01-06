Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILAG) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 9th

Intelligent Living Application Group’s (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 9th. Intelligent Living Application Group had issued 5,060,000 shares in its IPO on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $20,240,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Intelligent Living Application Group Trading Up 25.8 %

Shares of ILAG stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and China markets. The company offers its products for main entrances and gates, and indoor uses. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

