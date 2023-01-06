Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILAG) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 9th

Intelligent Living Application Group’s (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 9th. Intelligent Living Application Group had issued 5,060,000 shares in its IPO on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $20,240,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Intelligent Living Application Group Trading Up 25.8 %
Shares of ILAG stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $26.40.
About Intelligent Living Application Group
