Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.35

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as low as $10.00. Interface shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 277,047 shares.

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 23.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth $50,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth $101,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

