International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in International Business Machines by 46.0% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $141.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

