inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
inTEST Trading Up 2.6 %
INTT stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
