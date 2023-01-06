Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Major Shareholder Buys 27,300 Shares of Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $176,358.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,971,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,115,276.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 46,931 shares of Intevac stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $308,805.98.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. 130,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.67. Intevac, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. Intevac had a net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth $83,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Intevac by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Intevac by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Intevac by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

