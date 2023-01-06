Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $268.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $341.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

