Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.52

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.52 and last traded at $79.93, with a volume of 148447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

