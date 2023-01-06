Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) is Asset Dedication LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,881 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,774,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,992,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,999,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after purchasing an additional 342,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,204,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.