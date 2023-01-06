Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,915,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,694.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,436,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PID stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. 17,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,981. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

