Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is Prospera Financial Services Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 397,988 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $22,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,814 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,224 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,205,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.06 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.928 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

