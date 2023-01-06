Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,488 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.8% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $99,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.93. 1,315,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,045,456. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $390.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.08.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

