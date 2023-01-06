Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 1,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Invesque from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Invesque Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Featured Articles

