Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys 2,174 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.19. 516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,281. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $113.07.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.