Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 38.4% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,111. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

