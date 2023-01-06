Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.26.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.78. 4,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28. The company has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 46.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.