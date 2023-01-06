Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,511. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $170.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.67.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

