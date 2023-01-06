Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 1,033 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,821,000 after purchasing an additional 648,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.77.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

