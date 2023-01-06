Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 150 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.71. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.23.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

