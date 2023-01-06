Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 2,000 Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $1,741,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 43.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
