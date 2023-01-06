Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) & Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Head to Head Contrast

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -76.45% -59.18% Biogen 27.64% 21.31% 10.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Biogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Biogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$342.25 million ($2.47) -2.57 Biogen $10.98 billion 3.56 $1.56 billion $19.64 13.83

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Biogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 5 6 0 2.55 Biogen 0 8 20 0 2.71

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $19.82, suggesting a potential upside of 212.59%. Biogen has a consensus target price of $305.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Biogen.

Summary

Biogen beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaborations and licensing agreements with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Ohio State University; Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montreal; Cellectis S.A.; and Novartis Pharma AG. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; and FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for treating relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it develops BIIB135, BIIB061, BIIB091, and BIIB107 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, Lecanemab, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB067, BIIB078, BIIB105, BIIB100, and BIIB110 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB124, BIIB094, BIIB118, BIIB101, and BIIB122 for treating Parkinson's disease and movement disorders; BIIB125 and BIIB104 for treating neuropsychiatry; Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 to treat immunology related diseases; BIIB093 and BIIB131 to treat acute neurology; BIIB074 for neuropathic pain; and BYOOVIZ, BIIB800, and SB15 biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

