IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $63,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $207.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.73 and a 200-day moving average of $210.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $265.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

