iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $128.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IRTC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

IRTC stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,355. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average is $124.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,501,000 after acquiring an additional 275,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 467,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after acquiring an additional 188,336 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,617,000 after acquiring an additional 169,011 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.