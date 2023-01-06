Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Irwin Naturals Inc. (OTC:IWINF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Irwin Naturals Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41.
About Irwin Naturals
Irwin Naturals Inc, a herbal supplement company, distributes CBD products in the United States and internationally. It offers its products online, as well as through approximately 100,000 stores. The company was formerly known as Datinvest International Ltd. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.
