iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,912 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,110,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

