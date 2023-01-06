iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 122,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,028,246 shares.The stock last traded at $116.30 and had previously closed at $115.49.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.63.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.