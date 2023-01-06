iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 122,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,028,246 shares.The stock last traded at $116.30 and had previously closed at $115.49.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.63.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

