iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 280,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,436,827 shares.The stock last traded at $134.08 and had previously closed at $131.82.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.16.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.