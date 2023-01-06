iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 280,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,436,827 shares.The stock last traded at $134.08 and had previously closed at $131.82.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

