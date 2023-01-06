iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $23,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

BATS:ICF opened at $54.52 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

