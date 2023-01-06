iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 127,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.75. 4,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,958. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

