iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.22. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,232. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08.

