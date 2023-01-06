iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lessened by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.31. 8,251,217 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.