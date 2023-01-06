iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ESGD stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

