iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,656 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $67.61. 629,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,274,352. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

