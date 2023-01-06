iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,881,000 after buying an additional 1,953,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 518,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after buying an additional 167,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $91.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

