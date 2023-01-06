iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Increased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $209.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $297.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

