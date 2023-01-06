iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Brewster Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.54. The company had a trading volume of 353,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,598. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $220.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.