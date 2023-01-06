iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWM traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $174.80. 228,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,527,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.78 and a 200-day moving average of $179.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $220.42.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

