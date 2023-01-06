iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $67.91. 1,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,698. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $81.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

