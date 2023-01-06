iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $57.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.