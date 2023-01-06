iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 86,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Shares of IYK opened at $200.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.51 and a 52-week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

