iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 27,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 124,524 shares.The stock last traded at $76.46 and had previously closed at $76.28.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

