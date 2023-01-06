J Arnold Wealth Management Co Has $468,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 0.3% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,418,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 414,023 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.25 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.