J Arnold Wealth Management Co Invests $231,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

