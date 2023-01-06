J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Sets New 12-Month High at $162.12

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $162.12 and last traded at $162.12, with a volume of 2207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.09.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

