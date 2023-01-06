Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,540 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $19,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $230,912,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,001,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,208,000 after buying an additional 37,804 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,574,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,323,000 after buying an additional 136,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after buying an additional 281,213 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 117.2% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 720,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after buying an additional 389,023 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,774. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.