JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Up 29.7% Over Last Week

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $173.32 million and approximately $51.72 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003020 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00447214 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.48 or 0.01735170 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,185.29 or 0.30553261 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,399,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
