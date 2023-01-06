JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Up 29.7% Over Last Week

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $173.32 million and approximately $51.72 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,399,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin is based on the ERC 20 standard. It can be used by an unspecified number of individuals and businesses to transfer tokens using digital devices as proof of value exchange or payment for services.Jasmy's vision for a new era of consumer-oriented information aims to build an economic community where data can be treated as personal assets by returning the value of this data to the individual who originally owns it. With Jasmy IoT Platform, client companies will play a part in the formation of new markets and society as a member of this economic community and as a service provider based on trust.Two main services of Jasmy are SKC (Secure Knowledge Communicator) and SG (Smart Guardian).SKC is a core service of Jasmy IoT Platform that can safely and centrally manage various data that belongs to individuals and is generated from daily life, based on the basic idea of “democratization of data”. Until now, with permission of the individuals, a lot of information about themselves was provided to each company and managed in each company's database. Jasmy has the opposite idea, and has built a mechanism to manage the data belonging to an individual as his own. This will create an environment in which the owners of IoT devices and individual users who receive services can control their own information, including the decision of whether or not to provide information to companies. There are three main functions. One is the personal authentication and registration function (Know Your Customer: KYC) that allows you to easily start using the blockchain provided by Jasmy, the second is a function for the distributed management and accumulation of your own data securely on your smartphone and in the blockchain. Finally, there is a function that allows users to freely give and receive their own data and trace it. As a result, even on the corporate side, various data and personal information can be used as needed in the form desired by the user without always holding it in-house.SG is another core service of the Jasmy IoT Platform. By using SG, IoT devices can be easily and securely registered in the original blockchain network, and at the same time, an environment that can only be accessed by the owning user is realized. Users can safely send and receive both measured data and commands for remote control. It also provides an environment in which such data can be securely stored and managed with a dual structure of unique blockchain and distributed management storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

