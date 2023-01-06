JasmyCoin Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $161.14 million and $26.25 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002866 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00445142 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.14 or 0.01746930 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.82 or 0.30411663 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,299,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
