Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $479,580.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $159.38. 595,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

