JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.77

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and traded as low as $7.64. JBS shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 218,209 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBS in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

JBS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

JBS Cuts Dividend

About JBS

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.3561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

