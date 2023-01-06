Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €260.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($276.60) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($241.49) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($228.72) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($246.81) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($254.26) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($255.32) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €213.30 ($226.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €195.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €182.12. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($158.72) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($235.21). The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.65.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

