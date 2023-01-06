Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FME. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.0 %

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.96 ($34.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a twelve month high of €63.60 ($67.66).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.